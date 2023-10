1 An Afghan boy mourns next to the grave of his little brother on October 9 as rescuers dig underneath the rubble of flattened homes. The child died two days earlier in an earthquake that hit the Zindah Jan district of western Afghanistan's Herat Province.



A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the same area on October 11, destroying 700 homes in the village of Chahak, which had been untouched by the tremors of previous days.