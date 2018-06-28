Afghanistan Extradites Supporters Of Tajik Rebel General

Afghanistan has extradited to Tajikistan four alleged supporters of rebel Tajik General Abduhalim Nazarzoda, who was killed by Tajik security troops in September 2015.

Kahir Shah, an official representative of Afghanistan's National Security Council, told RFE/RL on June 27 that the four Tajik nationals, who had moved to Afghanistan in 2015 right after Nazarzoda and about a dozen of his supporters were killed, had been arrested in the Badakhshan region bordering Tajikistan.

It is not clear when exactly the four men were handed over to Tajik officials.

Tajikistan's government blamed Nazarzoda, a former deputy defense minister, and his fighters for attacks on September 4, 2015 on a police station and an arsenal near Dushanbe that killed 26 people, including nine police and 17 militants.

Nazarzoda had been a commander within an antigovernment alliance called the United Tajik Opposition during Tajikistan's civil war in the 1990s.

He led an Islamist militia faction during the war, but joined Tajikistan’s security forces in June 1997 after the government and opposition signed an accord to end the five-year conflict.