Massive Blast Hits Kabul's Embassy District

At least 80 people were killed and more than 350 were wounded in a powerful explosion in the center of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, on May 31, Afghanistan's Health Ministry says.

The Interior Ministry urged Kabul residents to donate blood.

The huge blast occurred at the peak of Kabul's morning rush hour, in an area close to the presidential palace and foreign embassies and was caused by a car bomb, police said.

The Wazir Akbar Khan district is considered Kabul's safest area, with foreign embassies protected by dozens of three-meter-high blast walls and government offices, guarded by police and national security forces.
The blast was so large that more than 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged. &nbsp;
The blast was so large that more than 30 vehicles were either destroyed or damaged.
 

The explosion shattered windows, blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of meters away, and sent plumes of black smoke spiraling over the city center. &nbsp;
The explosion shattered windows, blew doors off their hinges in houses hundreds of meters away, and sent plumes of black smoke spiraling over the city center.
 

A man who was injured in the blast leaves the scene after getting first aid.
A man who was injured in the blast leaves the scene after getting first aid.

An Afghan man reacts at the site of the blast.
An Afghan man reacts at the site of the blast.

Afghan men provide assistance to the wounded.
Afghan men provide assistance to the wounded.

An injured woman sits outside a hospital awaiting treatment.
An injured woman sits outside a hospital awaiting treatment.

An injured man is taken to a hospital.
An injured man is taken to a hospital.

A vehicle that was damaged in the blast is removed from the scene.
A vehicle that was damaged in the blast is removed from the scene.

A damaged vehicle is removed from the scene.
A damaged vehicle is removed from the scene.

Damaged cars are seen at the site of the blast.
Damaged cars are seen at the site of the blast.

