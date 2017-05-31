Massive Blast Hits Kabul's Embassy District

At least 80 people were killed and more than 350 were wounded in a powerful explosion in the center of Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, on May 31, Afghanistan's Health Ministry says.



The Interior Ministry urged Kabul residents to donate blood.



The huge blast occurred at the peak of Kabul's morning rush hour, in an area close to the presidential palace and foreign embassies and was caused by a car bomb, police said.



The Wazir Akbar Khan district is considered Kabul's safest area, with foreign embassies protected by dozens of three-meter-high blast walls and government offices, guarded by police and national security forces.