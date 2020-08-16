Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Kazakhstan

Aisultan Nazarbaev, Grandson Of Former Kazakh President, Dies In London

Aisultan Nazarbaev

Aisultan Nazarbaev, a grandson of former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev who suffered from drug addiction and had run-ins with the law in the United Kingdom, has died in London at the age of 29.

His mother, former Kazakh parliament speaker Darigha Nazarbaeva, confirmed her son's death in an August 16 statement.

"My family is devastated at the loss of our beloved Aisultan and we ask for privacy at this very difficult time," she wrote on the Facebook page of the Nursultan Nazarbaev Fund, which she heads.

Aisultan Nazarbaev once served as as vice president of Kazakhstan's national soccer federation, but in recent years made news for criticizing the Kazakh authorities and members of his powerful family.

In October 2019 a British court handed him a suspended sentence for assaulting a London police officer earlier that year.

In February he announced that he was seeking asylum in the United Kingdom.

He was the second son of Nazarbaeva and her late ex-husband, Rakhat Aliyev, a critic of Nursultan Nazarbaev who died in 2015 in an Austrian prison while under investigation for murder.

Aisultan Nazarbaev, who in 2017 admitted to suffering from drug addiction, reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 26 languages in 22 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG