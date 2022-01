8 A file photo of amber hunters being buffeted by waves after an October 2017 storm at an unspecified location in Kaliningrad.

A policeman in Pionersky told RFE/RL by telephone that using heavy equipment such as water jets, that blast into the sand or soil of Kaliningrad to uncover amber, is illegal -- with modest fines handed out. But hand gathering with nets, as happens most winters after storms, is permitted.