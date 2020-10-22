American, Two Russians Return Safely To Earth From International Space Station

An American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth following a six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS).

The Soyuz MS-16 capsule carrying astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner landed in Kazakhstan on October 22.

The trio had spent 196 days in orbit since arriving at the station on April 9.

American Kate Rubins and Russia's Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov arrived at the ISS a week ago for a six-month stay.

The ISS is a rare example of cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and TASS