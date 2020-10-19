Another Top Kazakh Health Official Resigns Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Another top health official in Kazakhstan has resigned as the country continues to lead Central Asian nations with registered coronavirus cases.

Authorities in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, said on October 19 that the city's health department chief, Kamalzhan Nadirov, had resigned "on his own."



Nadirov was appointed to the post in June in the wake of the pandemic. Before that, he had served as a deputy health minister.



The biggest number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan, almost 15,000, has been registered in Almaty.



Since measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus were introduced in Kazakhstan in mid-March, the health minister has been replaced once and the sanitary inspector-general has been replaced twice.



Many in Kazakhstan have criticized the government for frequently reshuffling health officials instead of implementing efficient measures to tackle the pandemic.



As of October 19, the number of coronavirus cases in the nation of 18 million was more than 109,500, including 1,768 deaths. More than 105,000 individuals have recovered.