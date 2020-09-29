Accessibility links

Another Village Locked Down In Kazakhstan Over Bird Flu

Kazakh zookeepers vaccinate a goose at a zoo in Almaty in September.

ZHAMBYL, Kazakhstan -- Kazakhstan has locked down one more village over an outbreak of bird flu.

The chief of the Veterinary Directorate in the southern Zhambyl region, Erbol Zhienqulov, said on September 29 that the village of Qaratas had been locked down after cases of bird flu were confirmed at a local poultry farm on September 21.

According to Zhienqulov, the quarantine in the village will last for three weeks. He said that no bird flu among humans was registered.

Zhienqulov added that 60,000 domestic birds were vaccinated for bird flu after hundreds of chickens, geese, and turkeys died en masse earlier this month.

Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Ministry said a bird flu outbreak was detected in the North Kazakhstan region that borders with Russia earlier this month.

Days later, bird flu cases were confirmed in the regions of Aqmola, Qostanai, Pavlodar, Qaraghandy, and Turkistan, where many villages and towns were locked down due to the outbreak.

