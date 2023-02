10 Avetesian walks a corridor carved from pure salt.



The head miner says he was underground when the 1988 Armenian earthquake struck the north of the country, killing some 38,000 people and rattling the capital, Yerevan.



“We didn’t feel a thing,” he recalls. “Nature is so surprising. We got a call to finish our shift early, and when we got up to the surface they told us the earthquake had happened. We had no idea.”