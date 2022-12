7 The Asparez dance group performs in Goris on December 25, nearly two weeks into the blockade.



Fifteen-year-old dancer Samantha Boghosian said the performance was held in part because "we are trying to show that everything is OK because the situation for children in [Nagorno-Karabakh] is much worse than ours." The teenager added, "By keeping ourselves strong, we aren’t creating extra worries for our families."