Armenians Vote With Nation's Future Focus -- East Or West -- On The Line

YEREVAN -- Polls have opened as Armenians vote in a test of the prime minister’s support following a controversial peace deal with neighboring Azerbaijan and his efforts to pull the small South Caucasus nation closer to the West after decades of reliance on Russia.

The Interior Ministry said 2.49 million people were registered to cast ballots for 18 political groupings at 2,005 polling stations in the June 7 parliamentary election, with Prime Minister’s Nikol Pashinian’s Civil Contract holding the lead in prevote polls over a number of pro-Russia parties.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. and are slated to close at 8 p.m. Some 400 international observers are authorized to monitor the vote. The Central Electoral Commission said preliminary results will be released within 24 hours of polls closing and final results are to be announced on June 14.

Yerevan's ties with Moscow have emerged as a major electoral issue, especially following Russia's decision to impose restrictions on Armenian exports in recent ‌weeks in response to its further drift to the West.

Polls suggest Civil Contract has the support of 24-32 percent of the electorate, while pro-Russia Strong Armenia has some 6-11 percent backing, putting it second place.

On the eve of the election, Armenian authorities arrested six Strong Armenia candidates, state media reported, without ⁠providing a reason.

Strong Armenia has said it seeks to maintain ‌Yerevan's economic and political ties to Russia and has accused Pashinian of dangerous hostility toward Moscow.

Strong Armenia is led by Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetian, who is under house arrest on charges of calling for the overthrow of the government. He has labeled the accusations politically motivated.

US, EU Support For Pashinian Party

The US and EU have exhibited support for Pashinian, who assumed power in 2018 following a mostly peaceful popular uprising -- known as a Velvet Revolution --against the previous Moscow-friendly government.

Pashinian has begun the process -- albeit one expected to take many years -- of joining the EU and pressed forward in the peace process with neighboring Azerbaijan, a controversial policy that has bolstered the opposition and angered even some of his former supporters.

Pashinian won heavy US backing after agreeing to participate in US President Donald Trump's Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), completing the bilateral signing process after Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the document after it was initialed during a visit to Yerevan last month.

The US State Department told RFE/RL it sees the initiative as "a crucial and enduring part of bringing peace and prosperity to Armenia and the South Caucasus."

The prime minister has also attempted to normalize relations with longtime bitter rival and neighbor Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan.

His government has frozen participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Yerevan Hosts EU, Zelenskyy

Pashinian's goal of eventual EU membership, his eschewing the CSTO, and the decision to host EU-related summits in Yerevan -- one that included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy -- angering Moscow and have led to threats of ending preferred economic rights for Armenia.

Russia has long considered Armenia part of its sphere of influence. President Vladimir Putin has made a thinly veiled threat about Yerevan's westward aspirations, saying Armenia could face a "Ukrainian scenario" due to its European integration aims.

The parliamentary elections represent a "historic moment" for the country, Ulrich Schmid, professor of Eastern European Studies at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, told France 24 TV.

Pashinian "has pressed forward toward a normalization of relations with both Turkey and Azerbaijan," he said. "Armenia's foreign policy is traditionally caught between two traps -- the Turkish trap and the Azerbaijan trap."

The prime minister "is ready to push toward what we call 'realistic Armenia,'" exchanging traditional fears and resentment for more pragmatic policies, he said.

With reporting by the BBC and Reuters