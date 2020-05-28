Armenia Marks Republic Day Without Public Events Due To Coronavirus

YEREVAN -- Armenia has marked Republic Day without the traditional public events and festive ceremonies due to restrictive measures imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.



Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian congratulated all Armenian citizens on May 28, the day when the First Armenian Republic was officially established in 1918.



"The Republic of Armenia must exist on the planet Earth forever, Armenia's flag must fly forever, symbolizing our spirit and pride, our freedom and sovereignty," Pashinian said in a statement.



The First Democratic Republic of Armenia ended after communist forces took over the nation in December 1920.



Armenia regained its independence after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 and marks its independence from Moscow on September 21 each year.