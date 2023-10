8 A pile of helmets and ballistic vests lies beneath a Soviet-era mural in VOMA’s Yerevan training center.



Arsen laughs when asked about frequent Azerbaijani state media articles targeting the group. “Man, we have our faces on photos in Azerbaijani Telegram channels saying that we're all terrorists," he said. "Our cook here was introduced [in Azerbaijani social media] as an instructor that is a terrorist as well. We laugh a bunch when we see this." But his face hardens slightly at the implications of the hostile PR. “I’m just a bit worried if I can get out of my country [to travel]” he said, "At such a young age, being called a terrorist is not something I like."