Pashinian Declares Victory, Awaits Final Margin In Armenia's Crucial Parliamentary Vote

YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian early on June 8 declared victory for his Civil Contract party over several pro-Russia groupings after surpassing 50 percent in the initial vote counting.

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) said that with nearly 35 percent of ballots counted, Civil Contract had 51.4 percent of votes, while the Moscow-friendly Strong Armenia alliance was in second at 23 percent.

The Armenia Alliance, led by former President Robert Kocharian and also considered to be pro-Moscow, was in third at 9.9 percent.

"This is a historic victory that will definitely ensure the permanence and development of Armenia, and, of course, we will have lasting and institutional peace," Pashinian told a post-election news conference.

Pre-vote polls had indicated Civil Contract had 24-32 percent support, while Strong Armenia was at 9-11 percent, although many potential voters were listed as "undecided."

Initial estimates gave Pashinian's party 61 seats in the 105-member National Assembly, a clear majority if the number stands after final results are totaled.

But it would still short of the 70 needed to smoothly push through constitutional changes he has said are necessary to forge peace with neighboring bitter rival Azerbaijan and other measures.

Election officials reported 59 percent turnout as Armenians voted in a test of the prime minister’s support following the controversial peace deal with Baku and his efforts to pull the small South Caucasus nation closer to the West after decades of reliance on Russia.

"We will accept any choice made by the people," Pashinian told reporters after casting his ballot at a polling station in the capital, Yerevan.

Pashinian said Armenia would pursue a balanced foreign policy after the election, adding that "there is no question of choosing" between Russia and the West.

Voters were choosing from 18 political groupings at 2,005 polling stations across the country. About 2.5 million Armenians were registered to vote.

Some 400 international observers were authorized to monitor the vote. The CEC said final official results are to be announced on June 14.

Yerevan's ties with Moscow emerged as a major electoral issue, especially following Russia's decision to impose restrictions on Armenian exports in recent ‌weeks in response to its further drift to the West.

On the eve of the elections, Armenian authorities arrested six Strong Armenia candidates, state media reported, without ⁠providing a reason.

Strong Armenia has said it seeks to maintain ‌Yerevan's economic and political ties to Russia and has accused Pashinian of dangerous hostility toward Moscow.

Strong Armenia is led by Russian-Armenian billionaire Samvel Karapetian, who is under house arrest on charges of calling for the overthrow of the government. He has labeled the accusations politically motivated.

Allegations Of Irregularities

Election authorities and independent observers reported a range of alleged irregularities during voting on June 7, according to information gathered by RFE/RL local correspondents.

By the end of voting, Armenia's Anti-Corruption Committee reported that 33 criminal proceedings had been initiated in connection with alleged electoral crimes.

The country's Interior Ministry earlier reported that it had launched investigations into alleged cases of double voting and violations of ballot secrecy.

The monitoring group Independent Observer reported disruptions and procedural issues at several polling stations. According to the group, monitors were present at 1,420 polling stations nationwide, with alleged violations recorded at hundreds of them.

US, EU Support For Pashinian Party

The US and EU have exhibited support for Pashinian, who assumed power in 2018 following a mostly peaceful popular uprising -- known as a Velvet Revolution --against the previous Moscow-friendly government.

Pashinian has begun the process -- albeit one expected to take many years -- of joining the EU and pressed forward in the peace process with neighboring Azerbaijan, a controversial policy that has bolstered the opposition and angered even some of his former supporters.

Pashinian won heavy US backing after agreeing to participate in US President Donald Trump's Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), completing the bilateral signing process after Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the document after it was initialed during a visit to Yerevan last month.

The US State Department told RFE/RL it sees the initiative as "a crucial and enduring part of bringing peace and prosperity to Armenia and the South Caucasus."

The prime minister has also attempted to normalize relations with longtime bitter rival and neighbor Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan.

His government has frozen participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Yerevan Hosts EU, Zelenskyy

Pashinian's goal of eventual EU membership, his eschewing the CSTO, and the decision to host EU-related summits in Yerevan -- one that included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy -- angering Moscow and have led to threats of ending preferred economic rights for Armenia.

Russia has long considered Armenia part of its sphere of influence. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a thinly veiled threat about Yerevan's westward aspirations, saying Armenia could face a "Ukrainian scenario" due to its European integration aims.

The parliamentary elections represent a "historic moment" for the country, Ulrich Schmid, professor of Eastern European Studies at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland, told France 24 TV.

Pashinian "has pressed forward toward a normalization of relations with both Turkey and Azerbaijan," he said. "Armenia's foreign policy is traditionally caught between two traps -- the Turkish trap and the Azerbaijan trap."

The prime minister "is ready to push toward what we call 'realistic Armenia,'" exchanging traditional fears and resentment for more pragmatic policies, he said.

With reporting by the BBC and Reuters