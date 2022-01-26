Armenia's Pashinian Tests Positive For COVID Again, Self-Isolates

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in less than two years.

Pashinian is asymptomatic and has self-isolated, his press office said in a statement on January 26.

"The prime minister will carry out his duties remotely," the statement said, without elaborating.

Pashinian first tested positive for COVID-19 in June 2020. He was asymptomatic back then, too.

Pashinian told an online news conference on January 24 that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and had also had a booster shot.

Armenia, like many countries around the world, has seen a dramatic rise in the number of new coronavirus cases due to the rapid spread of the very contagious omicron variant.

Nearly 2,000 new cases have been registered in the South Caucasus country of about 3 million people over the past 24 hours.

More than 8,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Armenia since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.