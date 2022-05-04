Protests Continue In Armenia Over Nagorno-Karabakh 'Concession' Fears

Thousands have taken to the streets of Yerevan and hundreds have been arrested after Armenia's prime minister appeared to hint at a handover of long-disputed land to Azerbaijan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have long been at odds over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. In 2020, Azerbaijan's military recaptured several regions that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the 1990s. The flare-up in violence killed thousands on both sides of the conflict and led to a political crisis in Armenia.