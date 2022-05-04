Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Armenia

Protests Continue In Armenia Over Nagorno-Karabakh 'Concession' Fears

Thousands have taken to the streets of Yerevan and hundreds have been arrested after Armenia's prime minister appeared to hint at a handover of long-disputed land to Azerbaijan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have long been at odds over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. In 2020, Azerbaijan's military recaptured several regions that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the 1990s. The flare-up in violence killed thousands on both sides of the conflict and led to a political crisis in Armenia.

Armenian police forcibly detain a protester in Yerevan on May 4. Ongoing anti-government protests began on May 1 in the Armenian capital over fears that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is poised to make major concessions to Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.&nbsp;
1 Armenian police forcibly detain a protester in Yerevan on May 4.

Ongoing anti-government protests began on May 1 in the Armenian capital over fears that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is poised to make major concessions to Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. 
Police surround protesters in Yerevan on May 3. On April 13, Pashinian told parliament: &quot;I am guilty that in 2018-19 I did not stand before our society and relay that all of our -- I repeat, all of our -- friends near and far expect us to hand over seven famous [disputed regions in and around Nagorno-Karabakh] to Azerbaijan in one way or another...&quot;
2 Police surround protesters in Yerevan on May 3.

On April 13, Pashinian told parliament: "I am guilty that in 2018-19 I did not stand before our society and relay that all of our -- I repeat, all of our -- friends near and far expect us to hand over seven famous [disputed regions in and around Nagorno-Karabakh] to Azerbaijan in one way or another..."
Former Armenian President Robert Kocharian speaks with protesters in Yerevan on May 3.&nbsp; Opposition figures that organized the protests accuse Pashinian of planning to let Azerbaijan take full control over Nagorno-Karabakh and demand the prime minister&#39;s resignation.
3 Former Armenian President Robert Kocharian speaks with protesters in Yerevan on May 3. 

Opposition figures that organized the protests accuse Pashinian of planning to let Azerbaijan take full control over Nagorno-Karabakh and demand the prime minister's resignation.
Demonstrators encamped in central Yerevan on May 3. Pashinian has also come under fire recently for the death of a pregnant woman who was killed after being struck by a car in his motorcade in April.&nbsp;
4 Demonstrators encamped in central Yerevan on May 3.

Pashinian has also come under fire recently for the death of a pregnant woman who was killed after being struck by a car in his motorcade in April. 
Armenian singer Sirusho performs during a demonstration in Yerevan calling for the resignation of Pashinian.&nbsp; More than 200 people were detained by police on May 3, the day this photo was taken.&nbsp;&nbsp;
5 Armenian singer Sirusho performs during a demonstration in Yerevan calling for the resignation of Pashinian. 

More than 200 people were detained by police on May 3, the day this photo was taken.  
A woman is detained by police in Yerevan on May 3.&nbsp; The prime minister&#39;s political allies accuse the opposition of exploiting the Karabakh issue in a bid to seize power. They point to recent elections that reinstated the ruling party after the large-scale conflict with Azerbaijan in 2020.&nbsp;
6 A woman is detained by police in Yerevan on May 3. 

The prime minister's political allies accuse the opposition of exploiting the Karabakh issue in a bid to seize power. They point to recent elections that reinstated the ruling party after the large-scale conflict with Azerbaijan in 2020. 
A protester is detained in Yerevan on May 4. Pashinian&#39;s Civil Contract party holds 71 of the legislature&#39;s 101 seats since snap elections were called in June 2021.&nbsp;
7 A protester is detained in Yerevan on May 4.

Pashinian's Civil Contract party holds 71 of the legislature's 101 seats since snap elections were called in June 2021. 
Trucks block a bridge in central Yerevan on the morning of May 4. The truckers claimed to police that their vehicles had broken down.&nbsp;
8 Trucks block a bridge in central Yerevan on the morning of May 4. The truckers claimed to police that their vehicles had broken down. 
A scuffle breaks out near the trucks on Yerevan&#39;s Kievyan Bridge on May 4. Roadblocks were a key part of the protests that brought Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to power in the spring of 2018.&nbsp;
9 A scuffle breaks out near the trucks on Yerevan's Kievyan Bridge on May 4.

Roadblocks were a key part of the protests that brought Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to power in the spring of 2018. 
A man in military clothing grapples with police in Yerevan on May 2. Yerevan residents that RFE/RL&#39;s Armenian Service spoke to on May 3 expressed mixed feelings about the unrest, with one saying, &quot;In democratic countries, governments are formed through elections.&nbsp;Period.&quot;
10 A man in military clothing grapples with police in Yerevan on May 2.

Yerevan residents that RFE/RL's Armenian Service spoke to on May 3 expressed mixed feelings about the unrest, with one saying, "In democratic countries, governments are formed through elections. Period."
A dog is seen during the arrest of a protester on May 4. Another Yerevan resident said, &ldquo;I&#39;m not a big fan of Mr.&nbsp;Pashinian, but these [protesters] need to specify their first, second, and third steps [after toppling the government].&quot;&nbsp;
11 A dog is seen during the arrest of a protester on May 4.

Another Yerevan resident said, “I'm not a big fan of Mr. Pashinian, but these [protesters] need to specify their first, second, and third steps [after toppling the government]." 
Thousands of protesters gather in central Yerevan on May 1, when a massive demonstration warned the government not to concede further territory to Baku.&nbsp;
12 Thousands of protesters gather in central Yerevan on May 1, when a massive demonstration warned the government not to concede further territory to Baku. 
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG