Astana Police Detain Protesters Who Oppose Renaming City After Nazarbaev

ASTANA -- Police in Astana has detained about 20 people who protested against renaming Kazakhstan's capital after former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev, who stepped down from the post on March 19 after ruling the country for nearly 30 years.



The protesters, who staged their March 21 protest in front of the Astana mayor's office, were confronted by dozens of people who support the renaming of the city before police took them away.



It was not immediately clear if charges have been filed against the demonstrators.



On March 20, Kazakhstan's parliament approved a law on renaming Astana as Nursultan just hours after newly sworn-in interim President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev made the proposal.



Toqaev also called for major streets in all towns and cities across Kazakhstan to be named after the 78-year-old Nazarbaev.



Nazarbaev remains chairman for life of Kazakhstan's Security Council and chairman of the ruling Nur-Otan party.