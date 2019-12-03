Accessibility links

Kazakhstan

At Least Eight Killed In Kazakhstan Bus Crash

At least eight passengers were killed when a bus overturned on a slippery, icy highway in Kazakhstan's southern Kyzylorda region on December 3, according to the Interior Ministry's emergencies service.

The bus was carrying 35 people, of whom 25 were injured in the crash.

No information was provided on the citizenship of the passengers.

A criminal case was opened into violation of traffic rules.

According to Eurostat, the EU's data agency, Kazakhstan is among the top five in the rate of traffic accidents in the world.

Failure to abide by traffic rules and road quality are the main causes of traffic accidents there.

    RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

    RFE/RL's Radio Azattyq has been an important source of information for people in Kazakhstan for decades. Radio Azattyq reports on compelling stories in both Kazakh and Russian and provides a platform for audience engagement and the free exchange of ideas."

