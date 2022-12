8 A man with a section of tree that will be used for firewood. Graffiti on the wall behind him says “glory to Ukraine!”



Dubchak says the reasons for residents remaining in the city are varied, including the urge to protect their properties, and fear of what life would be like as an internally displaced person. Some civilians, According to Dubchak, there are also some civilians who are waiting for the arrival of the “Russian world” promised in Kremlin propaganda.