4 The same scene on May 15, 2023.



On May 16, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said Ukraine had recaptured some 20 square kilometers from Russian forces on the flanks of Bakhmut but had ceded more ground in the center of the city.



"At the same time, the enemy is advancing to some degree inside Bakhmut itself and is utterly destroying the city with artillery," Malyar said on social media.