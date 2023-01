5 Though the situation is slowly improving, Lakovic told RFE/RL that the largest amount of waste now comes from Montenegro.



"In Bijelo Polje, there is an industrial zone right on the banks of the Lim River. In Berane, there are two car scrap yards on the banks of the Lim, where things that cannot be sold are stored -- bumpers, tanks, roofs. As soon as the level of the Lim rises, all of this will reach us."