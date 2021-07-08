Belarusian News Website Blocked, Offices Raided, Editors Detained

Authorities in Belarus blocked the website of one of the country's most popular independent media outlets, Nasha Niva, and searched its journalists and their editorial offices on July 8.



The Information Ministry announced restrictions on access to the website in the late morning.



It cited an instruction from the Prosecutor-General's Office concerning Article 38 of Belarus's law on mass media, which Freedom House says requires no legal process and offers no avenue for appeal.



Nasha Niva editor in chief Yahor Martsinovich was led away in handcuffs, while fellow editor Andrey Skurko was said to have been taken away for questioning after raids on both of their homes.



The raids and web blockage come with Belarusian authorities tightening further their clampdown and mass arrests following a disputed presidential election in August that has been condemned by Western governments.



Revived in 1991 as a modern successor to a literary and intellectual newspaper originally started in 1906, Nasha Niva emerged as a leading source of independent news in heavily censored Belarus about a decade ago.



Its routinely carries articles critical of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has ruled Belarus since the early 1990s.



Interior Ministry officers also searched the news and information site's accounting department and confiscated documents during the midday raids on July 8.



Dozens of media-rights groups protested after a criminal defamation suit was launched against Nasha Niva editor Martsinovich by Belarusian officials in September.



That case reportedly stemmed from a Nasha Niva story quoting a former detainee saying he had been beaten in custody by Deputy Interior Minister Alyaksandr Barsukou.



Around the same time, Martsinovich said the publication had been told it faced a fine for failing to report to the authorities in a timely manner injuries suffered by one of its correspondents who was shot in the leg by police.



Nasha Niva correspondent Natallya Lubneuskaya spent 38 days in the hospital after sustaining the gunshot wound as she covered a mass protest the day after Lukashenka claimed victory in the August 9 presidential election that the opposition said was rigged.