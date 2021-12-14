Prisoners In Belarus Get A Lift From Postcard Project

Hundreds of people widely considered to be political prisoners are being held in harsh conditions in Belarusian prisons. A small group of volunteers is doing what it can to lift their spirits with the Free Postcards project. Images shared and approved by the families of prisoners are given to illustrators and turned into postcards, which can then be sent to the inmates.
Darya, a volunteer at the Free Postcards project who did not want her last name used for security reasons, tells RFE/RL that the project helps political prisoners and their families to survive difficult times.
