Prisoners In Belarus Get A Lift From Postcard Project

4 A postcard by Ihar Losik. The Belarusian blogger and RFE/RL consultant was detained in June 2020 and accused of using his popular Telegram channel to "prepare to disrupt public order." On December 14, he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison. RFE/RL President Jamie Fly called on the Lukashenka regime to end its "reprehensible" treatment of Losik and other journalists.



Darya says that the volunteers have received a lot of grateful feedback from prisoners, including praise for their work from jailed would-be presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka.