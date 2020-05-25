Belarusians Protest Against Lukashenka's Run For Sixth Term As President

In one of the biggest political protests Belarus has seen this year, more than 1,000 demonstrators rallied in the capital, Minsk, to oppose longtime President Alyaksandr Lukashenka's bid to run for a sixth term.



The May 24 rally came less than three months ahead of the presidential vote and amid warnings that authorities would clamp down on dissent in the post-Soviet country of around 9 million.



None of the elections since Lukashenka took power in 1994 has been deemed free or fair by Western standards.

