Belarusians Protest Against Lukashenka's Run For Sixth Term As President

In one of the biggest political protests Belarus has seen this year, more than 1,000 demonstrators rallied in the capital, Minsk, to oppose longtime President Alyaksandr Lukashenka's bid to run for a sixth term.

The May 24 rally came less than three months ahead of the presidential vote and amid warnings that authorities would clamp down on dissent in the post-Soviet country of around 9 million.

None of the elections since Lukashenka took power in 1994 has been deemed free or fair by Western standards.
1 Protesters gathered on May 24 near the Kamarouka marketplace in the Belarusian capital, Minsk. The country's presidential campaign has already kicked off, with the election scheduled for August 9.
2 Opposition activist and blogger Syarhey Tsikhanouski (center) walks with his supporters during a rally. He was one of the organizers of the May 24 demonstration and was recently jailed over a previous "unsanctioned mass gathering." Tsikhanouski's candidacy to run in the presidential vote was rejected by the authorities.
3 Tsikhanouski speaks about supporting opposition presidential candidates in the August election. 
4 People react during the Minsk protest on May 24.
5 Opposition politician and former presidential candidate Mikalay Statkevich, who helped organize the May 24 rally, talks to his supporters. His candidacy to run in the August presidential election was also rejected.
6 Some of the attendees signed up to back the candidacy of Tsikhanouski's wife, Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya.
7 Many of those who turned up near the Kamarousky market in Minsk on May 24 wore masks and practiced physical distancing. Lukashenka has called the COVID-19 pandemic a "psychosis," despite the climbing number of cases and deaths in Belarus.
8 Opposition supporters wait to register their support for opposition candidates in the upcoming presidential election. Lukashenka, who has been in power in Belarus for more than 25 years, has shown little tolerance for dissent and independent media. Belarus abolished presidential term limits in a referendum in 2004.
10 Protesters gathered after Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned that authorities in Belarus had intensified their crackdown on independent activists and journalists with a “new wave of arbitrary arrests” ahead of the election.
11 Tsikhanouski gestures during the Minsk protest. Police often shut down such protests but did not intervene this time. HRW said more than 120 Belarusian protesters, opposition bloggers, journalists, and other government critics were arrested by the authorities between May 6-13.
12 Belarus has been the target of U.S. and EU sanctions over its poor rights record and lack of fair elections.
