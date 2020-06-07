Belarusian Opposition Politician Detained By Unidentified Men In Minsk

Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Sevyarynets was detained by several unidentified men following a rally in Minsk on June 7. Supporters of his Belarusian Christian Democratic Party had held a three-hour-long demonstration they called the "people's picket of freedom and solidarity." Sevyarynets was among at least six presidential candidates who were collecting signatures at the city's Komarovka Market. Prospective candidates need to obtain 100,000 signatures to run against the country's authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has ruled Belarus since 1994 and is seeking a sixth term in an August 9 vote.

