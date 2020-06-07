Belarusian Opposition Politician Detained By Unidentified Men In Minsk

Accessibility links

Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Sevyarynets was detained by several unidentified men following a rally in Minsk on June 7. Supporters of his Belarusian Christian Democratic Party had held a three-hour-long demonstration they called the "people's picket of freedom and solidarity." Sevyarynets was among at least six presidential candidates who were collecting signatures at the city's Komarovka Market. Prospective candidates need to obtain 100,000 signatures to run against the country's authoritarian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has ruled Belarus since 1994 and is seeking a sixth term in an August 9 vote.
1 People in face masks attend a rally near the Komarovka Market in Minsk on June 7. The rally was organized by activists to collect signatures in support of opposition presidential hopefuls. 
 
 
2 Women collect signatures for alternative candidates in Minsk, ahead of Belarus’s presidential election in August.
 
3 Belarusians stood in line for hours to leave their signatures for opposition candidates.
4 Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Sevyarynets, the cochairman of the Belarusian Christian Democratic Party, was among at least six presidential candidates who were collecting signatures on June 7. Sevyarynets was detained after the rally.
 
5 People add their signatures in support of presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo during a rally outside Komarovka Market on June 7.
 
6 Belarusians queue to leave signatures in support of opposition candidates.
7 A protester at the June 7 rally in Minsk holds a portrait of Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka with a sign reading: "Stop the criminal man."
 
8 A rally attendee holds a white-red-white flag, which is used by opposition supporters, during the June 7 rally.
 
9 An opposition supporter wearing a face mask attends the rally in Minsk.
10 Since the opposition rallies and gatherings started more than a month ago, President Lukashenka has ordered arrests, including of two key opposition leaders, and has sacked his government
 
11 Opposition supporters leave their signatures in support of potential presidential candidates.
12 Opposition supporters in front of a slipper, which has become a symbol of the protest movement.
According to protest leaders, the president represents a cockroach and the footwear is a weapon to "squash" him.
 
13 A police officer watches opposition supporters during the rally in Minsk.
14 Women discuss which opposition candidate to support in the upcoming presidential election.
15 A protester waves the old Belarusian flag in Minsk during the collection of signatures.
 
16 Sevyarynets heads home from the rally, followed by his wife and son, as well as some supporters.
17 ​An RFE/RL Belarus Service correspondent witnessed unidentified men attack Sevyarynets near his home and drag him into a van. Supporters of the opposition politician tried to protect him from kidnapping.
 
18 Unidentified men use force against a supporter of Sevyarynets.
 
19 Supporters of Sevyarynets try to prevent the opposition politician from being taken by unknown men.
 
20 A supporter tried in vain to stop the vehicle from taking Sevyarynets away.

