24 The migration of horses from the Tusheti Mountains to eastern Georgia on October 11. (Amos Chapple, RFE/RL)



Chapple wrote: "This was the end of the first day to shoot the story about a female Georgian horse herder making the trip down from the mountains and across to the lowland plains of Kakheti, where the horses will spend winter. I’d had an eventful day of nearly being thrown off my horse, who was called 'Al Qaeda.'



"This photo was taken after I’d set up my tent, then jumped onto the back of an old Soviet truck that was hauling concrete irrigation pipes. I rode in the truck for a while as it swung down these mountain paths until I saw the herd. I jumped off and had just enough time to grab a few shots of the last daylight with Nadia Beard, RFE/RL's freelance correspondent in Georgia, riding in front of the herd and the Georgian herders at the rear as they headed toward the campsite and a long-awaited dinner."