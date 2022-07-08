The Week's Best: 9 Stories Or Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

'Shocking. Terrifying. Hopeless.' Searing New Film Documents How The Ukraine War Is Tearing Russian Families Apart A new Current Time film looks at how many Russian families have been ripped apart by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. “I spoke with each person separately because getting them to speak together didn’t work," filmmaker Andrei Loshak says of the heartrending interviews that form the core of the film. By Igor Sevryugin, Anna Malgina, and Dmitry Volchek

Dogs Of War: How Saving Animals In Ukraine 'Brought Me Back To Life' Two women are offering a lifeline for stray dogs and pets abandoned by their owners who were forced to flee war in eastern Ukraine. After losing her home in the Luhansk region and barely escaping with her life, Alina Metyolkina says volunteering at an animal shelter has brought her "back to life." By Amos Chapple

Iran Moves To Tighten Abortion Restrictions Iran is moving to tighten restrictions on abortion following November’s adoption of a law aimed at boosting the country’s population. Women’s rights activists and doctors say the measures will have bad health implications for women. By Golnaz Esfandiari

Why Resuming Ukrainian Grain Shipments Won't Be Easy The world needs Ukraine’s grain. While Russia says the reason Ukraine can't export grain is because it has mined its own ports -- and Russia has offered to lift the blockade in exchange for the West lifting economic sanctions -- European leaders accuse Russia of blackmail and using food as a weapon. They’re discussing complex solutions to bring Ukrainian grain back to the world's markets -- fast. As the war rages on, global wheat prices are skyrocketing, and there are fears that food insecurity could bring further unrest to countries that are already troubled. By Carlos Coelho and Mike Eckel

Calls For International Inquiry After Deadly Crackdown In Uzbekistan The United States and UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet have called for an independent investigation into a deadly crackdown on protesters in Uzbekistan's autonomous Karakalpakstan region. At least 18 people were killed after protests erupted on July 1 over a proposal to abolish the territory's constitutional right to secede. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.) By RFE/RL's Uzbek Service

In Ukraine's 'Painted Village' As War Nears Petrykivka painters are continuing their craft as missiles hammer eastern Ukraine and the town's historic art collection is transported to safety. By Amos Chapple

Corruption Island: The Lavish Properties Of Former Kazakh Leader Nazarbaev And His Family In Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan, Nursultan Nazarbaev and his family own a remarkable collection of palaces and grandiose properties, including a 12-hectare artificial island. This new investigation comes after a pair of RFE/RL reports that revealed more of the family's palatial properties. By Manas Qaiyrtaiuly and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service