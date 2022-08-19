The Week's Best: 12 Stories Or Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Mad At Mullahs: Attacks Against Iranian Clerics Highlight Rising Public Anger Attacks against Islamic clerics appear to be increasing in Iran highlighting public anger and anti-establishment sentiments. By Golnaz Esfandiari and Mohammad Zarghami

Kherson Clampdown: Russian Authorities Going Door-to-Door, Mandating Russian Passports, Official Says Rubles, not hryvnyas. Russian passports, not Ukrainian. Door-to-door house searches. Russian authorities are clamping down in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson, ahead of an expected referendum on annexation. By Iryna Romaliyska

Afghan Schoolgirls Reflect On Life, Broken Dreams Under The Taliban In Poignant Drawings, Diaries After a year of being denied the right to go to school under the Taliban, the caged existence of Afghan girls comes to life in their drawings and diary entries. RFE/RL's Radio Azadi presents a collection of images and personal thoughts sent by girls from telling a story of broken hearts and dreams. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Michael Scollon

'We Strike Back Mightily': Ukrainian Troops Slug It Out With Big Guns As Russian forces attempt to advance toward the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops have launched counterattacks to push them back. Ukrainian forces continue to fight back against a Russian Army that maintains a numerical advantage in heavy weaponry. By Maryan Kushnir

Estonia's Contentious Soviet Monuments Tallinn has declared the imminent removal of Soviet monuments from public spaces across Estonia. Here's a look at some of the Baltic country's communist-era memorials and statues. By Amos Chapple

War And Water: Shortages, Attacks Augment Health Risks On Ukraine's Front Lines For millions of people in Ukraine, access to potable water has been badly compromised by Russia’s invasion, creating health risks that exacerbate the dangers of war – and leaving civilians and officials scrambling for solutions. By Sam Skove

Bulgaria's Underground Truffle Trade In the forests of Bulgaria, thousands of truffle hunters and their dogs are supplying the Western market with ultra-luxury fungi. By Amos Chapple

From Spa Town To Ghost Town, Hungary's Heviz Is Suffering Due To Coronavirus, Ukraine War Heviz has long been a popular destination for Russian tourists but the coronavirus pandemic and now Russia's war on Ukraine have ended the stream of Russian tourists seeking rest, relaxation, and restorative waters. Locals fear that Heviz might never recover. By Lili Rutai

'Who Will Feel My Pain?' Parents Of Young Afghan Who Fell From U.S. Plane Still Tormented By Tragic Death Tens of thousands of foreigners and Afghans were flown out of the Afghan capital after the Taliban takeover nearly one year ago. Among those who lost their lives was a young dentist who fell from a moving plane at Kabul airport. RFE/RL's Radio Azadi spoke to his family. By Asadullah Ludin and Abubakar Siddique

'I Must Return To The Front Line': Ukrainian Soldiers Lose Limbs And Keep Fighting In Kyiv, the Center for Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Rehabilitation offers specialized treatment to Ukrainian amputees. Russia's war against Ukraine has created high numbers of disabled soldiers and civilians. Rehabilitation centers help the severely wounded return to normal life and, in some cases, amputee soldiers are even able to return to combat duty. By Taras Levchenko

One Year After Seizing Power, Is The Taliban Here To Stay? The Taliban toppled the Western-backed Afghan government and seized power one year ago. Since then, the militant group has solidified its grip on power and crushed domestic opposition to its harsh rule. Experts say the biggest threat to the Taliban comes from within as internal divisions intensify. By Abubakar Siddique