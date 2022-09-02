The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Mikhail Gorbachev: The Last Soviet Leader, Revered Around The World, Reviled By Many At Home Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who presided over the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe, has died at the age of 91. RFE/RL looks back at the life and career of a leader who made world history. By Mike Eckel

Bloody Crackdowns And 'Criminal' Inaction: Mikhail Gorbachev's Darker Legacy Accidental or not, Mikhail Gorbachev's actions led to the collapse of the Soviet Union and the unshackling of its republics. But on his death, many in the region remember Gorbachev not for that independence but efforts, including crackdowns, to keep the empire intact. By Tony Wesolowsky

'You Are Russian Now': Ukrainian Family Recalls Deportation To Moscow A family from Mariupol spoke to RFE/RL about their experiences of going through a Russian filtration camp and then being taken to Moscow. The mother eventually got her children out via Belarus and Poland, while the husband chose to remain in Russia. A report released by Human Rights Watch on September 1 says the practice of forcibly relocating Ukrainian citizens to Russia is a war crime. By Halyna Tereshchuk

'We Are Left With Nothing': Deadly Floods Aggravate Afghanistan's Economic, Humanitarian Crisis Record flooding due to heavy rainfall in the monsoon season -- which has affected millions of people in neighboring Pakistan -- has devastated parts of Afghanistan. Afghans already face the largest humanitarian crisis in the world, with half of the around 40-million population threatened by starvation. By Abubakar Siddique and RFE/RL's Radio Azadi

Russia's Stranglehold On The World's Nuclear Power Cycle Since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24, several packages of sanctions targeting Russia’s lucrative energy industry have been introduced by the United States, the European Union, and other Western nations. These countries are also undertaking efforts to wean themselves off their dependency on Russian energy supplies. But blocking and replacing Russia’s deliveries of uranium, reactors, and nuclear technology to the rest of the world is easier said than done. By Kristyna Foltynova

'The School Is Not The Walls': Its Building Destroyed And Its City Occupied, A Learning Center Lives On In Ukraine For the students and staff at Harant, in Lysychansk, the new school year is starting without a school: The building is in ruins and the city – also largely destroyed -- is under Russian control. Online, though, the school is preparing to teach students now spread out across Ukraine and beyond. By Olena Makarenko

Tajiks Jailed For Driving Their Daughters-In-Law To Suicide Through Verbal, Emotional, And Physical Abuse Several people have been put behind bars in Tajikistan recently for driving their daughters-in-law to suicide through insults and other abuse. Officials say they want to send a message to abusive in-laws in the country, where parents often meddle excessively in their sons' marriages and treat daughters-in-law as unpaid maids responsible for household chores. By Farangis Najibullah

After Massacre In Cetinje, Montenegrin Intolerance-As-Usual Drowns Out Gun Debate Against a combustible backdrop of the kind of religious and ethno-nationalist tensions that are taking down its current government, Montenegrins shared markedly differing takeaways from a shocking mass shooting this month. By Aneta Durovic and Predrag Tomovic

'A Porsche Compared To A Lada': Ukrainian Artillerists Swap Soviet Howitzer For Polish-Built Krab Current Time joined a Ukrainian crew in a Krab self-propelled howitzer. The four-man team used to operate a Soviet-era Msta-S howitzer and they say the new Polish-built Krab is faster, easier to operate, and more accurate. By Borys Sachalko