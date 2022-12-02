The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's vast team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

On Eve Of Russian Invasion, Ukrainian Court Catered To Yanukovych’s Interests, RFE/RL Investigation Finds Irregularities marred a Kyiv court’s hearing of two lawsuits aimed at restoring ex-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych’s presidential title and status ahead of the Russian invasion in February, a Schemes investigation reveals. By Serhiy Andrushko

'Under The Sunflowers': Three Slain Ukrainian Soldiers Whose Paths Began On The Maidan For Ukrainians, the war with Russia began nine years ago with the Maidan protests and the February 2014 events that drove President Viktor Yanukovych from power. RFE/RL looks at three men whose paths took a fatal turn during those early days and who gave their lives for the cause they took up then. By Yulia Ratsybarska and Robert Coalson

'We Remain Human': Bodies Of Russian Troops Collected To Exchange For Dead Ukrainians Ukrainian volunteers discovered about 20 bodies of dead Russian soldiers near the village of Dovhenke in the Kharkiv region. The remains were in the forest outside the village. The bodies were examined, and personal belongings like money and documents were registered. After a forensic medical examination, the remains of some Russian soldiers may be offered in exchange for the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers. By Serhiy Horbatenko and Austin Malloy

Exclusive: Iranian Dissident Journalist Who Went Missing In Turkey Ends Up In Custody Of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards An Iranian dissident journalist who went missing in Turkey has ended up in Iran, where is being held by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, RFE/RL has learned. Mohammad Bagher Moradi, who disappeared in Ankara on May 30, informed his family recently that he was in Iran in the custody of “intelligence bodies.” By Golnaz Esfandiari

'We're Dying Like Flies': Remote Russian Village Grapples With Shortage Of Men Amid Putin’s War In Ukraine In a small village in Russia's Far East, a significant portion of military-age men were mobilized for President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. RFE/RL reports firsthand on the impact of the war in this remote and impoverished settlement. By RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities

Afghans Increasingly Marrying Off Young Daughters To Avoid Forced Unions With Taliban Forced and early marriages of teenage girls have increased across Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power and promptly closed secondary schools 15 months ago. Many parents marry off their adolescent daughters to avoid forced marriages to Taliban members. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Abubakar Siddique

Afghan Taliban Pledges To Support Polio Vaccination, But It's Too Late For Some Lima, aged 14, is paralyzed and unable to speak after contracting polio as a younger child. Her family say she was never vaccinated. The Taliban, which banned inoculation campaigns in areas of Afghanistan under its control prior to retaking power in August 2021, now says it supports vaccination efforts. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Neil Bowdler

Inside Yugoslavia's Secret Naval Tunnels Camouflaged moorings for ships and submarines hidden along the coastline of Montenegro give a fascinating insight into Cold War tensions. By Amos Chapple

Former Afghan Army Women Face Hunger And Poverty After Taliban's Return Women who served as soldiers or civilian employees with the Afghan National Security Forces say they no longer have the money to feed their families after losing their jobs when the Taliban retook power in August 2021. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Neil Bowdler