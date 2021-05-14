The Week's Best: 11 RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Horrific Killing Of Young Gay Man Puts Plight Of Iran's LGBT Community In Spotlight The reported brutal killing of a 20-year-old gay man in the southwestern province of Khuzestan by his relatives shows the hardships sexual minorities face in Iran. By Golnaz Esfandiari

'Alone' Among Allies? Why Putin Shunned The West In Victory Day Speech Russian President Vladimir Putin has often ignored the Western Allies' role in his May 9 speeches at military parades marking Nazi Germany's defeat in World War II. This time he took it a step further, saying the Soviet people were "alone" at the toughest times in the war. On-script or off, the remark speaks volumes about Putin's use of the war for propaganda purposes. By Steve Gutterman

'Modest, Patient Boy' Killed In Kazan Shooting Laid To Rest Funerals were held for the nine victims of the school shooting in Kazan, Russia, on May 12, including 14-year-old Amir Shaikhutdinov. His father thanked everyone for their support, while family friends remembered a "modest, patient boy" who "respected his parents and loved his brother." A 19-year-old has been arrested for carrying out the attack in Russia's Tatarstan region the day before. By Ray Furlong and RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service

Georgia's Hypermodern Parliament Building Faces Uncertain Future The clear shell of the new Georgian parliament building in the city of Kutaisi was supposed to represent the transparency of democracy. But a decade after breaking ground on the ultramodern structure, its glass panels are opaque with dust and its grounds becoming a wasteland after parliament packed up and left in late 2018. By Amos Chapple

'I Wanted To See My Mom And Granddad': Belarusian Doctor Speaks After 105 Days In Prison Anastasia Peravoshchykava spent 105 days in a Belarusian jail for taking part in rallies calling for longtime leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka to step down. After being released this week, she spoke of her ordeal and the relief of seeing family, friends, and greenery again. By RFE/RL’s Belarus Service

Romanian Nationalists Weave Xenophobic Parable From Poaching Death Of 'Arthur The Bear' Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein threw red meat to Romania's nationalists in the alleged trophy killing of one of that country's biggest brown bears. By Cristian Andrei and Andy Heil

China Deepens Its Balkans Ties Using Serbian Universities With Beijing’s growing role in higher education, Serbia is becoming the “poster child” in the region for cooperation with China. By Reid Standish, Ljudmila Cvetkovic, and Maja Zivanovic

'It's A Jail': Afghan Migrants Shun Romanian Asylum Center For Squalor Of Abandoned Buildings Humanitarian groups are calling on Romanian authorities to help hundreds of migrants who are living in abandoned buildings in the city of Timisoara. The majority come from Afghanistan and say the squalid conditions are better than living in the local asylum center, where some have claimed they faced abuse. By RFE/RL's Romanian Service, Mircea Barbu, and Stuart Greer

Still Standing, But For How Long? Ramadan Prayers And Iftar At Kazan's Oldest Wooden Mosque Built in 1910, the Rajab is Kazan's oldest wooden mosque and boasts a long and eventful history, including a fire, the Bolshevik execution of its first imam, and forced closure by the Soviets. But despite surviving everything the turbulent 20th century could throw at it, this historic building now faces what is perhaps its biggest challenge yet. By Andrei Grigoryev and Coilin O'Connor

Russian Demographer Says Country's Official COVID Statistics Are 'Disinformation' Demographer Aleksei Raksha, who was fired from Russia's state statistics agency after disputing its coronavirus numbers, says officials in Russia's regions are just making up pandemic statistics "out of their heads." He accused the government of President Vladimir Putin of jeopardizing public health for its political ends. By Svetlana Prokopyeva and Robert Coalson