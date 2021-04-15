The Week's Best: 10 RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

'No Medical Help': Navalny's Plight Spotlights 'Very Serious Problem' Of Health Care In Russia's Prisons Jailed Kremlin opponent Aleksei Navalny's claims that prison authorities are deliberately harming him instead of healing him have focused attention on health care -- or the lack thereof -- in Russian penitentiaries. By Lyubov Chizhova, Igor Sevryugin, Alya Ponomaryova, and Robert Coalson

'Am I Really Still Alive?' A Hunter's Story Of Survival In Siberia Sergei Sazanakov was hunting in Russia's Khakassia region when an accident left him trapped in the snow overnight. He lost his lower legs to frostbite, and later had to fight for his children in court after his wife left him. But Sazanakov has learned how to run his farm and care for his family with minimal assistance and has only modest wishes for a better life: comfortable prosthetics and perhaps a horse. By Harutyun Mansuryan, Yekaterina Ponomaryova, Ilya Odnoshevin, and Current Time

Absolute Power: The Astonishing Personal Photos Of Nicolae Ceausescu A family photo archive reveals life behind the public facade of Romania's notorious communist dictator, Nicolae Ceausescu. By Amos Chapple and Eugen Tomiuc

Above The Arctic Circle, A Soviet-Era Metropolis Battles A 'Drawn-Out Death' Vorkuta was once the center of a sprawling network of coal mines scattered around the Arctic city of 220,000 residents like the hour indicators on a vast clockface. Today, most of the settlements are ghost towns, and time is ticking away as a shrinking Vorkuta fights to avoid the same fate. By Matthew Luxmoore

A 'Brief Trip' That Lasted 17 Years: Kazakh Reunites With Family After Finally Being Freed In Xinjiang An ethnic Kazakh from Xinjiang has reunited with his family in Kazakhstan after a long detention in China, much of it spent in prison. Raqyzhan Zeinolla's return provides hope for other ethnic Kazakhs campaigning for the release of relatives detained in northwestern China. By Farangis Najibullah and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service

No Clear Option For Montenegro As It Tries To Repay $1 Billion Highway Debt To China With pleas to Brussels for financial help rebuffed, a still-unfinished highway finds itself at the heart of a wider geopolitical contest over Chinese influence on the EU's doorstep. By Reid Standish, Asja Hafner, Gjeraqina Tuhina, and Slavica Brajovic

The Armenian Holy Site Where Music 'Rings Like A Bell' One of Armenia's medieval Christian sites hides an acoustic marvel that attracts pilgrims from across the Caucasus. For those who know where to find it, a chapel carved into the cliffs of the Geghard monastery rewards singers with extraordinary sounds. By Amos Chapple and Margot Buff

Good Science, Bad Marketing? Russia's Sputnik Vaccine Is Plagued By Controversy, Missteps The Kremlin hailed the Sputnik V vaccine as a triumph when it was approved for use in Russia in August, the first in the world. But distribution has been plagued by marketing missteps, self-inflicted wounds, and production problems. By Mike Eckel

'Quietly Dying On The Streets': Medical Charity Helps The Homeless In St. Petersburg Lacking identification documents and insurance, the homeless and others in St. Petersburg struggle to get health care. Enter the Charity Hospital, whose volunteers deliver street medicine to those the hospitals won't. By Artyom Leshko