The Week's Best: 10 Stories And Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days. We are also including content here from Gandhara, an RFE/RL website focusing on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

'Tired Of Waiting': Ukraine Photojournalists Describe Mood On The Front Lines Two of Ukraine's most experienced combat photojournalists spoke to RFE/RL about the atmosphere along the line of contact in the Donbas as fears for an all-out Russian invasion mount. By Amos Chapple

Americans Out: Ukrainians Confront Mixed Messaging As War Threat Looms For many Ukrainians, war is merely something that’s been ongoing for the past nearly eight years. The evacuation order issued by the U.S. Embassy and other Western countries has made more Ukrainians sit up and take notice about the possibility of a new Russian invasion. By Mike Eckel

Behind High Walls: The Nazarbaev Family's 'Hidden' Luxury Real Estate In Almaty The family members of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev are among the wealthiest people in Kazakhstan, accumulating immense riches during his three decades in power. They control many profitable businesses and own high-end real estate both at home and abroad. A new investigation by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service has revealed that the Nazarbaevs’ luxury property portfolio includes several mansions on a 135-hectare green area in the Bostandyq district of the former Kazakh capital, Almaty. By Manas Kaiyrtaiuly

The Kazakh Town Where A Statue Tumbled In January Unrest The Kazakh town of Taldyqorghan was the only place where a statue of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev was toppled during anti-government protests that swept the country in early January. RFE/RL has pieced together how it happened -- and the bloodletting that followed. By Asylkhan Mamashuly, RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, and Ray Furlong

How Did A Notorious Former Donbas Prison Warden Live Quietly In Kyiv For Two Years Before His Arrest? Before his arrest, the ex-warden of a grim prison in separatist-controlled Donetsk had been living quietly in Kyiv for two years. According to three former officers of Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, Denys Kulykovskiy had relocated to Kyiv in 2019 after he began cooperating with the agency on a counterintelligence operation. By Donbas.Realities

The Usual Suspects Spark An Unusual Call For 'Roexit' In Romania After years of rarely being used, "Roexit," the catchword for Romania quitting the European Union over cultural and other nationalist grievances, has exploded on social and other media in recent months. By Oana Despa

Afghan Children Starving To Death As Hunger 'Rapidly Spreading' The number of malnourished children in Afghanistan is rapidly rising, as witnessed by increased hospital admissions of starving children. Aid agencies warn that more than 1 million children could die of starvation this winter amid a deepening humanitarian and economic crisis. By Abubakar Siddique and RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

No Nickel In Nikel? A Russian Mining Town Faces Steep Decline For decades, nickel mining and smelting in the northern Russian town of Nikel provided a living for its residents and vast wealth for the company's owners. But little money was invested in the town, and its infrastructure crumbled as nickel from the mines dwindled. The town's large smelting plant was shut down over environmental concerns, and residents are now wondering what the future holds. By Current Time's Unknown Russia