The Week's Best: 11 Stories Or Videos You Shouldn't Miss

Here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days, including content from Gandhara, the RFE/RL website focusing exclusively on developments in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Post Office Massacre: Russian Soldiers Shot Five Ukrainian Civilians Seeking To Defend Their Village, Investigation Finds “Right in front of me, they were simply shot and thrown into the cellar,” a survivor told Schemes. Russian soldiers summarily executed five civilians at a village post office in northern Ukraine days after the February 24 invasion, relatives and eyewitnesses say. By Kira Tolstyakova

Ukrainian Forces Deploy Soviet-Era 'Rapira' Anti-Tank Guns On Kharkiv Front Line RFE/RL correspondent Roman Pahulych met with artillerymen from Ukraine's 93rd Mechanized Brigade in the country's eastern Kharkiv region as they continued to try and push back Russian forces. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Roman Pahulych

Russia's LGBT Community Braces For More Persecution As Duma Readies Stricter Propaganda Law Since 2013, Russia’s so-called “gay propaganda” law has been used to harass LGBT people, activists, and organizations. Now, parliament is preparing an even harsher version, and the LGBT community is warning of looming persecutions and violence. By Aleksandr Pugachyov and Sergei Khazov-Cassia

Wedged Away In The Balkans, Would-Be Microstate Keeps Up Its Fight For 'Liberland' Recognition The Czech libertarian behind the claim of a sovereign tax-free zone -- er, Free Republic of Liberland -- keeps its seemingly modest lobbying effort alive in the United States, seeking recognition for the tiny territory tucked between Serbia and Croatia. By Iva Gajic and Andy Heil

The Policeman Who Risks Everything To Help Ukraine's Frontline Villagers Despite brutal fighting and a worsening humanitarian situation, many locals refuse to leave their homes in frontline areas of Ukraine's Donbas region. Trusted policeman Rustam Lukomskiy tries to convince those who remain to evacuate. He risks his life to help people in need because, as he says, "it means a lot." By Borys Sachalko

Surge In Targeted Killings In Northwestern Pakistan Aims To 'Silence Dissenting Voices' There has been a recent surge in targeted killings in Pakistan’s tribal belt, a region that was a former militant stronghold. Residents have blamed the attacks, many of which have targeted activists, religious leaders, and tribal elders, on Pakistan’s powerful army and militants still holed up in the region. By Daud Khattak

'Burns Cover 40 Percent Of His Body': Young Boy Survives Russian Attack That Killed His Mother Seven-year-old Roman is one of dozens of victims of Russia's attack on July 14 on the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsya. His head, arms, and legs were severely injured in a Russian rocket strike. His mother died in the explosion and was identified days later only through a DNA test. Roman has been transferred to a hospital in Germany for special treatment. By Current Time

Independent Lawmaker, Facing Criminal Charges, Explains Why She Fled Russia Opposition lawmaker Khelga Pirogova, who fled Russia after a criminal case was opened on charges of "discrediting the armed forces,” tells RFE/RL she left because she could not allow her unborn child to begin life in jail. "Otherwise, I would have stayed. I was ready for interrogation and jail." By RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities and Robert Coalson

The Survivors: Ukrainians From Bucha And Irpin Recall Russia's Brutal Occupation A Ukrainian photographer is documenting harrowing stories from residents of the areas around Kyiv occupied by Russian forces at the opening of the 2022 Russian invasion. By Alena Grom and Amos Chapple

'Open Fear': Taliban Cracks Down On Afghan Media By Decree The Taliban is continuing to crack down on domestic and foreign media through harassment, beatings, and the enforcement of haphazard rules imposed on journalists. As the extremist group recently released a new decree intended to protect its government from "disrespectful" criticisms by the media, one foreign journalist who returned to Afghanistan was detained and forced to publicly retract previous reporting, while the beating of a local journalist added to the growing list of pressure by force. By Michael Scollon and RFE/RL's Radio Azadi