The Week's Best: 9 RFE/RL Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

With Huge Iran Deal, China Hopes Deep Pockets Further Boost Influence In Middle East Beijing agreed to invest $400 billion in Iran over 25 years in a pact that could see its economic, political, and military footprint in the Middle East expand. By Reid Standish

After Brutal Attack On Government Critic, Uzbek Ministry Blames The Victim Miraziz Bazarov, an Uzbek rights campaigner and government critic who has defended gay rights, remains hospitalized after three masked men assaulted him on March 28. Earlier the same day, attackers disrupted a cultural group led by Bazarov, beating at least two people. In response, Uzbekistan's Interior Ministry issued a statement saying that Bazarov had provoked the incidents with videos that "humiliate our national culture." By RFE/RL's Uzbek Service

A Daghestani Woman Fears Her Family And Wants To Run. But She Says The Police Won't Let Her. A 22-year-old woman from a Daghestani family living in Siberia has been trying for months to get away from her parents, who are threatening to take her to Daghestan -- where she fears confinement, abuse, and maybe even a so-called honor killing. She says police in several Russian cities have been helping her parents maintain their strict control over her. By Sergei Khazov-Cassia and Robert Coalson

Coming To Their Census: In The Balkans, Counting Is Never As Easy As 1-2-3 Gathering census information is a challenge in the Western Balkans, where questions about ethnicity and nationality remain sensitive issues following the wars of the 1990s. By RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Andy Heil

After Struggles With Hungarian Schools, Mother Of Autistic Boy Launches Aid Project Goran's parents say he's an advanced reader who loves learning languages. But he also has a mild form of autism associated with difficulties in social skills and communication, and his family struggled to find support for him at a Hungarian public school. His mother, Henrietta Zadori, decided to launch her own foundation to help other families navigate the same system. By RFE/RL's Hungarian Service

In Suez Canal Blockage, Russia Spies A Marketing Opportunity For Its Arctic Seaway The world’s shipping companies shuddered when Suez Canal traffic was brought to a standstill by a stuck ship. Russia saw a marketing opportunity. By Mike Eckel

As Domestic Violence Surges Amid Pandemic, Russia Targets Victims' Support Group Russian help lines have recorded a surge in domestic violence during the year of COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, a leading organization dealing with the issue is being evicted from its premises after being declared a "foreign agent" by the authorities, who say its calls for government agencies to help protect victims constitute "political activity." By Current Time

Navalny's Prison Ordeal Revives Grim Memories Of Magnitsky's Death In 2009 With relatives and supporters of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny raising the alarm over the deterioration of his health in custody, the situation has echoes of the 2009 death in custody of tax attorney Sergei Magnitsky. Magnitsky's death after numerous complaints that he was being denied medical care prompted the West to impose targeted sanctions against alleged human rights abusers in Russia and other countries, marking a significant shift in international diplomacy. By Robert Coalson