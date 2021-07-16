The Week's Best: 10 Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.

Georgia At 'Dangerous Crossroads' After Anti-LGBT Violence, PM's Response Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili's response to right-wing threats and violence against sexual minorities and journalists seemed to defend the majority's right to impose its will on society. By Lela Kenchulia

China Cautiously Eyes New Regional Leadership Role As Afghanistan Fighting Intensifies Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a Central Asia tour to shore up support for Beijing's interests in Afghanistan amid concerns of a security vacuum left by the U.S.-led international military withdrawal. By Reid Standish

Thirty Years After Vukovar Massacre, A Croatian Father Is Still Seeking His Lost Son In August 1991, as Yugoslavia disintegrated, national army troops and paramilitary forces laid siege to the city of Vukovar in northeastern Croatia. As the city fell, the forces abducted hundreds of people from a hospital and transported them to a farm where they were murdered. One resident, Pavo Zivkovic, has spent decades trying to find his son Goran, who he believes was among the victims of the worst massacre of the Croatian war. By Iva Martinovic, Margot Buff, and RFE/RL's Balkan Service

Turkmenistan Faces 'Shocking Population Decline' As Exodus Continues A new survey has found that Turkmenistan’s population has shrunk by more than a half of its peak, as living standards continue to plummet in the tightly controlled country. By RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service

Latest Elections Highlight Moscow's Shifting Strategies In Moldova A presidential vote in November and parliamentary elections last weekend handed historic victories to Moldova's Europe-oriented forces and startling setbacks to Russia's traditional allies in the country. Analysts say Moscow is looking for ways to maintain influence in Moldova without being overly involved. By Valentina Ursu, Vasile Botnaru, and Robert Coalson

Zelenskiy Consolidates Power As Heavyweight Interior Minister Steps Down Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov's “forced” resignation may be a sign President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is asserting himself, analysts say. Will he use his new confidence to carry out long-awaited police reforms? By Todd Prince

U.S.-Iran Kidnap Plot: Why Is Iran Attempting To Silence Masih Alinejad? The target of an alleged kidnapping plot by Iranian agents in the United States, journalist Masih Alinejad has angered Tehran officials with her campaign against the compulsory hijab and by highlighting the long list of human rights abuses in Iran. By Golnaz Esfandiari

Bridging The Divide After Clashes Between Azeris And 'Eco-Migrants' In A Georgian Town What prompted hundreds of people to fight each other with stones and iron bars in a small Georgian town in May 2021? Two locals reflect on long-standing ethnic tensions: an Azeri nurse tells of unrest that led to an exodus in the 1980s, while the son of "eco-migrants," who were Svans -- an ethnic Georgian subgroup who resettled in the area after an avalanche in 1987 -- talks of deep-seated grievances. Both are working to bridge the divide between their communities. By Tornike Mandaria, RFE/RL's Georgian Service, and Ray Furlong

Concern For A Taliban-Led, Afghan Spillover Into Central Asia: Then And Now Great concern about what is happening in Afghanistan has returned to Central Asia. More than 20 years ago, a sense of panic spread throughout the region and much of what is happening now is familiar from that tumultuous time. By Bruce Pannier