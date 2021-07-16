The Week's Best: 10 Stories You Need To Read (Or Watch)

Hey, you're busy! We know rferl.org isn't the only website you read. And that it's just possible you may have missed some of our most compelling journalism this week. To make sure you're up-to-date, here are some of the highlights produced by RFE/RL's team of correspondents, multimedia editors, and visual journalists over the past seven days.
Georgia At 'Dangerous Crossroads' After Anti-LGBT Violence, PM's Response
Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili's response to right-wing threats and violence against sexual minorities and journalists seemed to defend the majority's right to impose its will on society. By Lela Kenchulia
China Cautiously Eyes New Regional Leadership Role As Afghanistan Fighting Intensifies
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a Central Asia tour to shore up support for Beijing's interests in Afghanistan amid concerns of a security vacuum left by the U.S.-led international military withdrawal. By Reid Standish
Thirty Years After Vukovar Massacre, A Croatian Father Is Still Seeking His Lost Son
In August 1991, as Yugoslavia disintegrated, national army troops and paramilitary forces laid siege to the city of Vukovar in northeastern Croatia. As the city fell, the forces abducted hundreds of people from a hospital and transported them to a farm where they were murdered. One resident, Pavo Zivkovic, has spent decades trying to find his son Goran, who he believes was among the victims of the worst massacre of the Croatian war. By Iva Martinovic, Margot Buff, and RFE/RL's Balkan Service
Turkmenistan Faces 'Shocking Population Decline' As Exodus Continues
A new survey has found that Turkmenistan’s population has shrunk by more than a half of its peak, as living standards continue to plummet in the tightly controlled country. By RFE/RL’s Turkmen Service
Latest Elections Highlight Moscow's Shifting Strategies In Moldova
A presidential vote in November and parliamentary elections last weekend handed historic victories to Moldova's Europe-oriented forces and startling setbacks to Russia's traditional allies in the country. Analysts say Moscow is looking for ways to maintain influence in Moldova without being overly involved. By Valentina Ursu, Vasile Botnaru, and Robert Coalson
Zelenskiy Consolidates Power As Heavyweight Interior Minister Steps Down
Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov's “forced” resignation may be a sign President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is asserting himself, analysts say. Will he use his new confidence to carry out long-awaited police reforms? By Todd Prince
U.S.-Iran Kidnap Plot: Why Is Iran Attempting To Silence Masih Alinejad?
The target of an alleged kidnapping plot by Iranian agents in the United States, journalist Masih Alinejad has angered Tehran officials with her campaign against the compulsory hijab and by highlighting the long list of human rights abuses in Iran. By Golnaz Esfandiari
Bridging The Divide After Clashes Between Azeris And 'Eco-Migrants' In A Georgian Town
What prompted hundreds of people to fight each other with stones and iron bars in a small Georgian town in May 2021? Two locals reflect on long-standing ethnic tensions: an Azeri nurse tells of unrest that led to an exodus in the 1980s, while the son of "eco-migrants," who were Svans -- an ethnic Georgian subgroup who resettled in the area after an avalanche in 1987 -- talks of deep-seated grievances. Both are working to bridge the divide between their communities. By Tornike Mandaria, RFE/RL's Georgian Service, and Ray Furlong
Concern For A Taliban-Led, Afghan Spillover Into Central Asia: Then And Now
Great concern about what is happening in Afghanistan has returned to Central Asia. More than 20 years ago, a sense of panic spread throughout the region and much of what is happening now is familiar from that tumultuous time. By Bruce Pannier
Bulgarian Showman's 'Brinkmanship' Could End Up Boosting Fortunes Of His Flagging Election Rival
Bulgarian showman Slavi Trifonov dealt longtime former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov a blow in the July 11 parliamentary elections, besting his GERB party for the first time ever. But Trifonov’s plan to ram through a government without coalition partners is a risky move that could trigger a third election this year and end up benefiting Borisov, analysts said. By Todd Prince and RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service