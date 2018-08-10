Reports: Russian Businessman Targeted In Bombing Attack In Bishkek

A Russian businessman has been targeted in a bombing attack in Bishkek, police sources in the Kyrgyz capital say.



According to the police, an explosion was reported by the residents of a house in downtown Bishkek on August 10.



The area is currently cordoned off by the police. Several media outlets quoted police sources as saying that Russian businessman Aleksandr Gaidukov was most likely targeted by the attackers, whose aim was to frighten him.



A video taken by a security camera on the building shows how three men exit a vehicle and climb a staircase when an explosion hits the wall of the building.

Bishkek authorities have not issued an official statement.



Gaidukov was taken to hospital, and was released after a couple of hours. Doctors say he was treated for minor injuries on his hip and hand.



In approximately the same area in 2016, Gaidukov was shot at twice. The shooter was never identified.

Based on reporting by Kaktus, Akipress, and Interfax

