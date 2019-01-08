Bodies Of Three Ukrainians Recovered After Ship Sinks In Black Sea

Turkish rescue teams say they have recovered the bodies of three Ukrainians who were killed when a cargo ship sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast.



Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey, Andriy Sybiha, wrote on Twitter on January 8 that the bodies of two Ukrainian citizens would be identified in the presence of an envoy from the Ukrainian Consulate in Turkey.



Earlier on January 8, Sybiha said on Twitter that the body of another Ukrainian citizen who died in the incident had been recovered by the rescue teams.



On January 7, Sybiha said four Ukrainian sailors were killed when the Panama-flagged vessel sank with 11 Ukrainians on board off the coast of the Turkish province of Samsun.



Samsun Governor Osman Kaymak said on January 7 that the crew of the Volga Balt 214 vessel included 11 Ukrainians, as well as two citizens of Azerbaijan.

Kaymak said a total of six crewmen died and seven others had been rescued and taken to a hospital.



There was no immediate information available about the nationalities of the other two crew members who died.

With reporting by Hurriyet, AP, and Memurlar.net