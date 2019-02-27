Boris Nemtsov: A Life And Death In Pictures

Boris Nemtsov was shot dead on the night of February 27, 2015 on a bridge near the Kremlin. He was 45 years old. A liberal politician who became one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponents, Nemtsov became a symbol of the struggle for democracy in Russia. His accused killer Zaur Dadaev was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2018, while four of his alleged accomplices, also from the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, received 11 to 19-year sentences. Friends and family fear those who ordered the assassination may never be caught.



Here is a look at some of the key moments of Nemtsov's life: