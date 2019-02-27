Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Photo Galleries

Boris Nemtsov: A Life And Death In Pictures

Boris Nemtsov was shot dead on the night of February 27, 2015 on a bridge near the Kremlin. He was 45 years old. A liberal politician who became one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponents, Nemtsov became a symbol of the struggle for democracy in Russia. His accused killer Zaur Dadaev was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2018, while four of his alleged accomplices, also from the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, received 11 to 19-year sentences. Friends and family fear those who ordered the assassination may never be caught.

Here is a look at some of the key moments of Nemtsov's life:
Boris Nemtsov studied physics at Lobachevsky State University in Gorky, the city now known as Nizhny Novgorod, receiving a degree in 1981.
1 Boris Nemtsov studied physics at Lobachevsky State University in Gorky, the city now known as Nizhny Novgorod, receiving a degree in 1981.
Nemtsov in the mid-1980s with his daughter, Zhanna.&nbsp;
2 Nemtsov in the mid-1980s with his daughter, Zhanna. 
In 1991, Russian President Boris Yeltsin appointed Nemtsov as governor for the Nizhny Novgorod region. He then won an election to the post in 1995.
3 In 1991, Russian President Boris Yeltsin appointed Nemtsov as governor for the Nizhny Novgorod region. He then won an election to the post in 1995.
Nemtsov speaks with former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to the Nizhny Novgorod region in 1993.
4 Nemtsov speaks with former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to the Nizhny Novgorod region in 1993.
Nemtsov speaks with Russian President Boris Yeltsin during his visit to the Nizhny Novgorod region in 1994.
5 Nemtsov speaks with Russian President Boris Yeltsin during his visit to the Nizhny Novgorod region in 1994.
Nemtsov during his time as governor of Nizhny Novgorod.
6 Nemtsov during his time as governor of Nizhny Novgorod.
Nemtsov prepares for a flight in a MiG-29 fighter jet produced in&nbsp;Nizhny Novgorod in 1996.&nbsp;
7 Nemtsov prepares for a flight in a MiG-29 fighter jet produced in Nizhny Novgorod in 1996. 
Nemtsov speaks during his first 100 days in office as deputy prime minister in 1997.
8 Nemtsov speaks during his first 100 days in office as deputy prime minister in 1997.
Nemtsov meets in 1997 with business tycoon Boris Berezovsky, who would later also become at Kremlin critic. &nbsp;
9 Nemtsov meets in 1997 with business tycoon Boris Berezovsky, who would later also become at Kremlin critic.
 
Nemtsov, as deputy prime minister, vists the Oktyabrskaya-Yuzhnaya coal&nbsp;mine in 1998.
10 Nemtsov, as deputy prime minister, vists the Oktyabrskaya-Yuzhnaya coal mine in 1998.
Nemtsov became leader of the Union of Right Forces party. Here he is seen with an effigy of himself from the political satire show, Puppets, in 1999.
11 Nemtsov became leader of the Union of Right Forces party. Here he is seen with an effigy of himself from the political satire show, Puppets, in 1999.
Nemtsov, then a member of the Russian legislature, the State Duma, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in 2000.
12 Nemtsov, then a member of the Russian legislature, the State Duma, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in 2000.
Nemtsov talks to Yulia Tymoshenko at the inauguration of Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko in 2004.
13 Nemtsov talks to Yulia Tymoshenko at the inauguration of Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko in 2004.
Nemtsov speaks with Russian Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin in 2005.
14 Nemtsov speaks with Russian Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin in 2005.
Nemtsov confronts police during an opposition march in Moscow in 2010.
15 Nemtsov confronts police during an opposition march in Moscow in 2010.
Police detain Nemtsov as he speaks at an opposition march in Moscow in 2011. &nbsp;
16 Police detain Nemtsov as he speaks at an opposition march in Moscow in 2011.
 
Police encricle Nemtsov as he speaks at an anti-Putin rally in Moscow in 2011 -- the second mass protest in the Russian capital in as many days -- demanding fresh elections after alleged electoral fraud.
17 Police encricle Nemtsov as he speaks at an anti-Putin rally in Moscow in 2011 -- the second mass protest in the Russian capital in as many days -- demanding fresh elections after alleged electoral fraud.
Nemtsov attends an opposition rally for fair parliamentary elections after alleged electoral fraud in 2011.
18 Nemtsov attends an opposition rally for fair parliamentary elections after alleged electoral fraud in 2011.
Nemtsov and opposition politician, former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov, invalidate their ballots for 2011 parliamentary elections, writing: &quot;Bring back honest elections, bastards!&quot;
19 Nemtsov and opposition politician, former Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov, invalidate their ballots for 2011 parliamentary elections, writing: "Bring back honest elections, bastards!"
Nemtsov holds a one-man protest demanding that authorities investigate the beating of journalist and commentator Oleg Kashin in 2011.
20 Nemtsov holds a one-man protest demanding that authorities investigate the beating of journalist and commentator Oleg Kashin in 2011.
Nemtsov is seen in his apartment in Yaroslavl in 2013.
21 Nemtsov is seen in his apartment in Yaroslavl in 2013.
Nemtsov attends a 2014 rally in Yaroslavl against the abolition of direct elections for the office of mayor. &nbsp;
22 Nemtsov attends a 2014 rally in Yaroslavl against the abolition of direct elections for the office of mayor.
 
Nemtsov hands out leaflets inviting people to come to an opposition rally in Moscow in February 2015.
23 Nemtsov hands out leaflets inviting people to come to an opposition rally in Moscow in February 2015.
Late on the night of February 27, 2015, Nemtsov was shot dead on a bridge near the Kremlin.
24 Late on the night of February 27, 2015, Nemtsov was shot dead on a bridge near the Kremlin.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG