Bosnian Authorities Arrest Two Suspected IS Members

Police in Bosnia-Herzegovina have arrested two men suspected of being members of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

"A certain quantity of arms was found, as well as grenades, ammunition, automatic rifle magazines, knives, combat vests, and flags looking like Islamic State insignia," a statement from the Prosecutor-General’s Office said on April 10.

Police said the two men were arrested after raids on two properties in the capital, Sarajevo.

No further details were given.

In December, a 25-year-old Bosnian man, in possession of a large quantity of weapons, was arrested in Sarajevo near the U.S. Embassy.

In 2016, the man was sentenced to one year in prison for joining the IS group in Syria in 2013.

Police found a rocket-launcher, two automatic rifles, a large amount of ammunition, an antipersonnel mine, four grenades, and two combat vests in his car.

About 1,000 people from the former Yugoslavia have joined extremist groups fighting in Syria and Iraq since 2014. An estimated 200 have been killed and another 300 have returned home.

Based on reporting by AFP and Balkan Insight