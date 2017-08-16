British Comedian John Cleese To Receive Bosnian Film Festival Award

British comedy star John Cleese is due to receive an honorary lifetime achievement award at the Sarajevo Film Festival in recognition of his lifetime contribution to cinema, the organizers said.

Cleese will be awarded the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo "for his extraordinary contribution to the art of film" at a ceremony on August 16 in the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Cleese, 77, is most famous for his work with the comedy group Monty Python, which created the hugely successful sketch comedy series Monty Python's Flying Circus, broadcast by the BBC from 1969 to 1974.

Cleese also starred in the popular British television series Fawlty Towers and numerous big-screen movies including A Fish Called Wanda and a trilogy based on the Monty Python series.

He is also a producer, screenwriter, author, and visiting professor at Cornell University in the United States.

American filmmaker Oliver Stone was awarded an Honorary Heart of Sarajevo on August 15.

The Sarajevo Film Festival, created as an "act of resistance" during the 1992-95 siege of Sarajevo in the Bosnian War, regularly attracts big names. Robert De Niro, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Juliette Binoche, and Jeremy Irons are among those who have attended.