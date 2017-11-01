Man Arrested In Bosnia With Missing Copy Of Dayton Peace Accords

A Bosnian Serb man has been arrested under suspicion of fraudulently acquiring an original copy of Bosnia-Herzegovina's 1995 peace agreement, a prosecutor says.

Zeljko Kuntos was arrested on October 31 and was being questioned, prosecutor Dragica Tojagic said on November 1.

The U.S.-brokered deal known as the Dayton Agreement was reached at an air base in Dayton, Ohio in November 1995 by the presidents of Bosnia, Serbia, and Croatia, the three sides involved in the Bosnian conflict in which more than 100,000 people died.

It is unclear how Kuntos obtained the document.

"He had hidden it in his house in Pale, where it was found during the search," Tojagic said.

Pale, a suburb of Sarajevo, served as the Bosnian Serb leadership's headquarters during the 1992-1995 conflict.

According to the local media, Kuntos used to work as a driver and bodyguard for a former parliamentary speaker in Bosnia's Serb-run entity, Republika Srpska (RS).

He recently tried to sell the document for 100,000 Bosnian marks ($59,000), local media reported.

The Bosnian original was reported missing in 2008 and the country received a new copy from Paris, where the agreement was signed.

