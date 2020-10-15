Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov Tenders His Resignation

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov has resigned following mass protests against official results of parliamentary elections that handed victory to parties associated with him and his government.

In an official statement on October 15, Jeenbekov said that he decided to resign "because peace and unity in our country is more important than any post."

"I do not want to be known in the history of Kyrgyzstan as a bloody president who shot at his own citizens," he said in the statement.

"So I decided to resign."

Jeenbekov's resignation comes a day after he approved parliament’s decision to elect Sadyr Japarov as the country's new prime minister.

The confirmation of Japarov, who during the protests was released from a prison where he was serving a lengthy prison term after being convicted of kidnapping, moved Kyrgyzstan toward resolving the crisis sparked by the demonstrations over the official results of October 4 parliamentary elections.

The election result was annulled after protesters -- angry at signs of vote-buying and other improprieties during the election -- seized government buildings on October 6.

Jeenbekov, in one of his first statements after the mass protests ousted the government and parliament's speaker, said he was willing to resign after a new cabinet is formed and the situation in the country calmed.