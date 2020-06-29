Police: Four Militants Killed In Attack On Pakistan's Stock Exchange In Karachi

A militant attack on Pakistan's stock exchange building in the country's financial hub of Karachi is over, with all four militants killed, according to police.



Armed attackers reportedly pulled their vehicle up to the building on the morning of June 29 and hurled a grenade before storming the entrance, firing indiscriminately.



Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that "four attackers have been killed."

Police reportedly said that two security guards and a police officer were killed in the attack.



The situation is reportedly under control and all employees of the exchange are safe.



The building is located in the city’s financial district, along with the Pakistan State Bank and several national and international financial institutions.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and the BBC