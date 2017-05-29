Accessibility links

The Power Vertical

The Briefing: A Meeting In Versailles

  • Brian Whitmore
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (composite file photo)

Vladimir Putin heads to France today to meet France's new President Emmanuel Macron.

A step toward ending Moscow's estrangement from the West? Or a chance for Europe to read Russia the riot act?

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look ahead to what promises to be a much-watched meeting in Versailles.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.

About This Blog

The Power Vertical
The Power Vertical

The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today.

