The Briefing: A Meeting In Versailles

Vladimir Putin heads to France today to meet France's new President Emmanuel Macron.

A step toward ending Moscow's estrangement from the West? Or a chance for Europe to read Russia the riot act?

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look ahead to what promises to be a much-watched meeting in Versailles.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

