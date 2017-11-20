The Power Vertical Briefing: Eastern Exposure

The fact that Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka will attend this week's Eastern Partnership in Brussels for the first time will surely grab the initial headlines.

But the November 24 summit is also marked by a "what now?" vibe.

With association agreements, free-trade agreements, and visa-free travel in force for Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova -- but with membership obviously a far-off prospect -- the path forward is unclear.

On The Power Vertical Briefing, we look ahead to the summit and what we can expect. Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.