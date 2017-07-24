The Briefing: Minsk And Malorossia

The West seeks to revive peace talks on Ukraine. And Russia moves to rebrand the war.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look ahead to efforts by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to revive the Minsk peace process; and at the call by Moscow-backed separatist leader Aleksandr Zakharchenko to replace Ukraine with a new state called Malorossia, with its capital in Donetsk.

Joining me is RFE/RL News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.