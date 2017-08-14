Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
The Power Vertical

The Briefing: Missile Diplomacy

  • Brian Whitmore
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jung Un

Russia is attempting to inject itself into the standoff between the United States and North Korea.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at a Russian-Chinese plan, announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, under which North Korea would freeze missile tests and the United States and South Korea would impose a moratorium on large-scale military exercises.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

The Power Vertical Briefing: Missile Diplomacy
The Power Vertical Briefing: Missile Diplomacy
please wait
0:06:35
0:00:00 /0:06:35
Direct link

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.

About This Blog

The Power Vertical
The Power Vertical

The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today. Check out The Power Vertical Facebook page or

Subscribe

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG