The Power Vertical Briefing: Missile Diplomacy

Russia is attempting to inject itself into the standoff between the United States and North Korea.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at a Russian-Chinese plan, announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, under which North Korea would freeze missile tests and the United States and South Korea would impose a moratorium on large-scale military exercises.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

