A monument to the victims of Soviet repression is unveiled in Moscow -- but Soviet-era dissidents and political prisoners are claiming hypocrisy.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we look at the controversy surrounding the Wall of Sorrow and Vladimir Putin's plans to attend its opening.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Also on The Briefing, Steve and I discuss Moscow's mixed message -- and actions -- regarding Catalonia's independence bid.

Enjoy...

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.