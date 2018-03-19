Accessibility links

The Power Vertical

The Briefing: The Day After

So, what now?

The results of Russia's stage-managed "election" may have been preordained and predictable. But what happens next is anybody's guess.

On this week's Power Vertical Briefing, we discuss the takeaways from the March 18 vote and what to expect going forward.

Joining me is RFE/RL's News Editor Steve Gutterman.

Enjoy...

by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty

NOTE: The Power Vertical Briefing is a short look ahead to the stories expected to make news in Russia in the coming week. It is hosted by Brian Whitmore, author of The Power Vertical blog, and appears on Mondays.

About This Blog

The Power Vertical
The Power Vertical

The Power Vertical is a blog written especially for Russia wonks and obsessive Kremlin watchers by Brian Whitmore. It offers Brian's personal take on emerging and developing trends in Russian politics, shining a spotlight on the high-stakes power struggles, machinations, and clashing interests that shape Kremlin policy today. Check out The Power Vertical Facebook page or

